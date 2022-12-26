CHICAGO — The winter storm that brought us dangerously bitter cold temperatures and sheets of snow, made a difficult Christmas weekend with chaos along with fatalities.

More than half of the country has been impacted by the storm, bringing heavy snow, high winds and brutal cold, killing at least 37 people and leaving thousands without power on Christmas morning.

Homes from Maine to Washington state lost power as the storm blew across the U.S. In South Dakota, the national guard was deployed to help American tribes cut off by massive snowfalls and in Texas, the deep freeze caused major problems for migrants near the border who tried to escape the cold.

In Buffalo, New York, the frigid temperatures and fierce winds have buried cars under six-foot snow drifts and 43 inches of snow falling across the city, according to the National Weather Service.

New York’s Governer called it the most devastating storm in Buffalo’s history, at one point almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stuck in snow as first responders tried to rescue stranded drivers.

Officials warned drivers to stay off the roads for their own safety and others.

“We’ve been begging. And the vast majority of you have, and I’m so grateful for that. But for those of you who violate driving bans, you may think you can go to the store for that six pack but you are endangering other people,” Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said.

A statewide emergency remains in effect this morning for New York. Additional national guardsman will arrive today to help with recuses and recovery efforts. Parts of western New York, including Buffalo is under a winter weather advisory where an additional 6 to 12 inches of lake effect snow is in the forecast.