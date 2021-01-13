Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold at Roscoe Village gas station

CHICAGO – A winning $1 million lottery ticket was sold Tuesday at a Roscoe Village gas station.

Word spread fast about the winning million dollar ticket, located at a 7-Eleven near the corner of Belmont and Western.

A lot of people came in today just to purchase a Powerball ticket” owner Krunal Patel said. “I was so happy for the customer who bought it. I hope it’s my regular customer who come in here every day.”

This is the second time both the Mega Millions and the Powerball wins are more than $500 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“The Illinois Lottery says 25 cents from every dollar goes back to communities across the state, and it has given back more than 21-billion dollars since 1985,” said actor director Harold Mays.

The 7-Eleven received a bonus of 1% for selling the winning ticket.