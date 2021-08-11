Will County man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing 13-year-old Iowa girl

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 28-year-old Will County man is facing federal charges after allegedly transporting a 13-year-old girl from Iowa and then sexually abusing her.

Ryan Zelek, 28, of Wilmington, is accused of communicating with the 13-year-old girl on Snapchat. Investigators believe on July 30, he drove to Iowa to pick up the girl outside of a movie theater and drove her back to Wilmington.

Police believe he sexually abused the girl and recorded it, according to the criminal complaint.

He was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday and a court-authorized search of his residence was conducted.

Zelek’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, anyone can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678 or logging on to www.cybertipline.com.