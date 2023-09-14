MONEE, Ill. — Will County Animal Control officials on Thursday asked Monee residents to be on the lookout for a missing wallaby.

On the organization’s Facebook page, officials warned of a missing wallaby named Rupert, who stands 2 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Locals who see Rupert are asked not to try and chase or catch the furry animal. Instead, officials ask those who may come in contact to take a video or photo of its location.

Additionally, anyone with information on the wallaby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Will County Animal Control or (708) 710-3148.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.