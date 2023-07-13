CHICAGO — Once again, there is hope that the Midsummer Classic can return to the “Friendly Confines” after a lengthy time away.

During his meeting with the press in Seattle, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred once again said that Wrigley Field is a candidate to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. The Cubs will be up against the Blue Jays (Rogers Centre), Braves (Truist Field), and Orioles (Camden Yards) hoping to host the best in the league at their ballparks.

If that happens, it would end quite a drought for the 109-year-old ballpark.

How long has it been?

The Cubs last hosted an MLB All-Star Game on July 10, 1990, on a rainy night at Wrigley Field, marking the third time that the ballpark hosted the Midsummer Classic.

It also was the site of the 1947 & 1962 All-Star Games, with the 1990 contest marking its return after 28 years. At the moment, the Cubs are on a minimum 35-year All-Star Game drought, since 2025 is the next available opening.

In the first All-Star Game played at night at Wrigley Field, rain and pitching proved to be the story. There were 85 minutes of total delays during the evening due to precipitation, including a 68-minute pause in the seventh inning.

Julio Franco’s two-run double after the rain delay provided the only runs of the night in a 2-0 American League victory in which the National League had only two hits.

The last time the City of Chicago hosted an All-Star Game was 2003, when it was held at then US Cellular Field with the White Sox serving as hosts.

When was the last time the other candidates hosted?

The longest drought for hosting the All-Star Game among the 2025 finalists is Toronto, who hosted the contest the year after Wrigley Field did in 1991.

Camden Yards hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1993, which was in the second year the ballpark was open. Atlanta last hosted the All-Star Game at Turner Field in 2000 and was scheduled to host in 2021 before MLB pulled the game due to the passing of a restrictive voting law in Georgia.

Why can’t the Cubs be a candidate to host in 2024?

Major League Baseball made the decision to award two of their All-Star Games around the 2025 contest.

Back in April 2019, Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park was awarded the 2026 Midsummer Classic in conjunction with America’s 250th anniversary. The league had the city host the country’s Bicentennial All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium in 1976.

The 2024 game was awarded to Arlington, Texas and Globe Life Field in November 2022 in recognition of their assistance in staging the 2020 playoff and World Series during the pandemic-shortened season.

Should the Cubs not be awarded the 2025 All-Star Game, their next opportunity to host would be in 2027.