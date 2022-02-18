Wife of disgraced Fox Lake officer pleads guilty, won’t stand trial

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – The wife of disgraced former Fox Lake officer Joe Gliniewicz pleaded guilty on Friday and will avoid a trial.

Melodie Gliniewicz is charged with helping her late husband embezzle money.

Lt. Gliniewicz committed suicide in 2015 after authorities discovered he was embezzling money from a youth police explorer program that he ran.

A massive manhunt ensued and Gliniewicz was buried with honors before officials discovered what really happened.

Melodie Gliniewicz’s trial was set to start next week on the count of deceptive practices. Her sentencing is now set for April 12.

She initially pleaded not guilty.