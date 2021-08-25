Wienermobile joins ride-share app after Oscar Mayer, Lyft team up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Your next Lyft ride could be in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

On Tuesday, officials with Oscar Mayer and Lyft announced that the famous Wiernermobile is joining the ride-share app to surprise Lyft XL riders with a free ride in several cities throughout the U.S.

Keep it Oscar with a ride in a wiener on wheels! Lucky Lyft XL riders will get swooped up in this sick whip from 8/25-8/27 in select cities. #WienermobileLyft pic.twitter.com/iEiag709Ke — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 24, 2021

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of elevating enjoyment from people’s plates into pop culture – from our 27-foot long Wienermobile to the iconic Weenie Whistle, to the famed ‘Oh I wish jingle’, said Megan Lang, Associate Marketing Director, Oscar Mayer. “With the world as our canvas and meat as our medium, we want to do all we can to spark unexpected smiles wherever we go.”

Starting on Wednesday, the Wienermobile will be making appearances in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta for a three-day period.

Driven by two five-star drivers, the ride will include music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks, and, of course, Weenie Whistles.

“Lyft has been helping riders get back to the summer fun they missed in 2020, whether you’re headed to a family picnic, BBQ with friends, or attending a sports game or concert,” said Ethan Eyler, Director of Brand Products at Lyft. “We’re excited to hit the road with Oscar Mayer and surprise our riders with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate summer from inside the world-famous Wienermobile.”

The iconic Wienermobile has been to all 50 states and previously served as an Airbnb.