FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — A widower was killed early Sunday morning near O’Hare after he was struck by a drunk driver.

Dan Keene, 46, died in a crash at Manheim and Irving Park after a man speeding away from police struck his vehicle.

Keene lost his wife to cancer three years ago and has a 12-year-old son named Mikey he was raising on his own.

Friends said Keene was an amazing parent and have started a GoFundMe to help out Mikey.