LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The widow of disgraced former Fox Lake officer Joe Gliniewicz faces a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Melodie Gliniewicz is charged with helping her late husband embezzle money.

Lt. Gliniewicz committed suicide in 2015 after authorities discovered he was embezzling money from a youth police explorer program that he ran. The couple allegedly used the money to pay for vacations, mortgage payments, porn subscriptions, restaurant tabs and more.

A massive manhunt ensued for suspects that didn’t really exist and Gliniewicz was buried with honors before officials discovered what really happened.

Melodie had planned to go to trial, instead, her attorney will present evidence of her innocence at Tuesday’s hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.



