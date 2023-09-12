The runway is filled with lots of tall men and women but one organization is asking, “Why Not Petites”? They’re challenging the modeling industry and asking agencies and brands to book more petite models. Joining us on Spotlight Chicago is founder and CEO Britney Wittes. She’s been modeling since she was 10 years old and has a personal story that started her passion for petite modeling.

WhyNotPetites.com

Instagram: @WhyNotPetites

Facebook: Why Not Petites

