Players on the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program took a step back in time Tuesday before they stepped on the field at Guaranteed Rate to play ball to learn about the Negro Leagues players who helped pave the way.

Beginning at 35th Street and Shields where the East-West Negro League All Star Classic, known as the East-West game was played at Comiskey Park for decades, allowed the younger generation to step back in time tour that was led by historian Shermann Dilla Thomas of Chicago Mahogany Tours.

“The East-West game would’ve been the place were African-Americans on the southside. Got a chance to see Josh Gibson and Satchel, Paige and all the greats.,” Shermann Dilla Thomas said.

For 90 minutes they visit places such as the home where Emmit Till grew up at 64th and St. Lawrence, learned about Negro Leagues founder Andrew “Rube” Foster, the South Side Park home of the Chicago American Giants on 39th and the Mabel Banks Boarding House, where many players stayed while in town to play.

It is an homage to the black icons of yesterday for the black youth of today.

“The Negro leagues played a very important role in the civil rights movement,” Shermann Dilla Thomas said. “Not only for African Americans, but for darker complected Cubans there are a lot of people from Mexico from Dominican Republic considered too dark to play in the major leagues when they had that gentleman agreement as well So they had to play in the Negro leagues.”

White Sox ACE manager Troy Williams believes today’s tour will help his players appreciate the courage and sacrifices so many Negro League players made for the game and the civil rights movement over all and the important role the ACE program under Jerry Reinsdorf.

“Every big league team should have an ACE program,” Williams said. “You can go over for one day and come back at three or four hits you have to stay even keeled, so baseball teaches you how to prepare for failure.”

99% of ACE participants graduate high school and many have gone on to play college ball on scholarship and 29 players have been drafted by MLB teams.