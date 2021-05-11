Where is Timmothy Pitzen? 10 years later Aurora boy still missing

It has been 10 years since Timmothy Pitzen disappeared from Aurora, Illinois

On the morning of May 11, 2011 Timmothy’s mother Amy Pitzen-Fry picked him up from his Aurora middle school. She told school officials there was a family emergency. But there was not. Instead she took the then-6-year old on a trip. The two went to the zoo, a water park and then finally a resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

Two days later, the Pitzen-Fry was found in a Rockford, Illinois hotel. She had died by suicide. She left behind a note saying, “Timmothy was safe, with someone who loved him— and he would never be found.”

Tuesday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created and released a new image of what he may look like as a 16-year-old.

