Despite the abnormal warmth expected during early November, climatology tells us temperature regimes can switch dramatically. The season’s first sustained period cold air with average temps at or below freezing usually arrives in the Chicago area toward the end of November. Current outlooks for the entire month of November forecast the monthly temp to average near normal. In what may be the city’s most dramatic November temperature shift, the high temp on November 1, 1950, reached 81, the city’s latest occurring 80-degree day. By Thanksgiving Day (11/23/1950) the temperature had dropped below zero, the first in a 3-day series of sub-zero mornings and the city’s earliest occurring sub-zero day.

