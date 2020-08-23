Wheaton police investigating armed home invasion early Sunday morning

WHEATON, Ill – Police in Wheaton are looking for two men after an armed home invasion early Sunday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police responded to a home in the 1700 block of East Evergreen.

Police said residents were investigating suspicious activity outside of their home when two men confronted them.

One suspect was armed with a firearm and the other entered the home and attacked a member of the household, police said.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan after another member of the household reportedly intervened in the attack.

One of the residents sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are two African American men in their late teens or early 20s.

If anyone has information, you can call police at 630-260-2077.