CHICAGO – We are less than three weeks into the new year, but a lot is already happening when it comes to sports in Chicago.

The Bears have named Kevin Warren their new president and CEO as he takes command of a franchise that is looking to upgrade on and off the field. The Big Ten commissioner is the first person to hold that role that was not a part of the Halas/McCaskey family or had any previous ties to the organization.

Perhaps he is the one who will get the team a new stadium deal in Arlington Heights, similar to what he helped do when he worked for the Minnesota Vikings last decade.

Chicago’s baseball teams continue to shape their rosters ahead of spring training as they each look for a breakthrough after so-so 2022 campaigns.

The most consistently successful team in Chicago the last two years, the Sky, are right now in limbo as they wait to see how WNBA free agency will play out over the coming weeks.

Shakeia Taylor of the Chicago Tribune joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss the state of Chicago sports early in 2023 as a number of teams continue to make adjustments. At the same time, she also talked about a few of her own storylines that she’ll be following as the year plays out, including the youth and high school levels.

You can watch Shakeia’s full interview with Larry Hawley on “9 Good Minutes” by clicking on the video above.