What tenants who lost a job or income due to coronavirus can do when rent comes due

CHICAGO — The economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis is about to hit home for many when the landlord comes looking for rent on April 1. It will be the first big bill some have received since the coronavirus ruined their finances.

Here’s the latest on how the crisis is affecting people, what renters affected by the economic impact of the virus can do and what officials say they’re doing to help:

One Renter’s Story

Ever since 44-year-old Maria Morales was laid off from her job cleaning McCormick Place weeks ago, she and her partner have been struggling to provide for their three kids.

“The only thing we can do is talk to the landlord to wait for us,” Morales said. “It’s stressful. We’re thinking how we’re going to manage getting money but we know there’s no solution right now.”

Morales said the state’s stay-at-home order is making matters worse.

“We cannot look for jobs outside because we are supposed to be inside our homes,” Morales said.

Answers to basic questions

Do people still have to pay rent on April 1 if they lost a job, worked less hours or got sick due to coronavirus?

The short answer is yes. Neither Illinois nor Chicago have implemented a rent freeze, so rent is technically still due on April 1.

However, these are unprecedented times so landlords may be willing to be flexible. John Bartlett of the Metropolitan Tenants Organization said the first thing renters should do if they can't pay is contact their landlord and see if they are willing to make a deal.

Whether it's partial payment, a payment plan or something else it's best to get any agreement in writing and have an attorney look at it, Bartlett said.

"As for agreements, it is best not to make an unrealistic agreement or one that you cannot fulfill. It will just push the inevitable down the road," Bartlett said.

What happens if I don't pay?

Anyone who doesn't pay their rent would likely be able to stay in their home for several weeks, but barring any government action, the landlord would eventually be able to evict them.

Governor JB Pritzker issued executive orders, which he extended until April 30 on Tuesday, banning all evictions and utility shut-offs due to lack of payment.

Bartlett said any eviction cases would not be heard until May 18 at the earliest, and the Cook County Sheriff will not be enforcing any court-ordered evictions until that date as well.

Since it's "completely illegal" for landlords to evict tenants without a court order, Bartlett said, tenants who don't pay should be able to remain in their homes until May 18.

However, once the courts reopen, landlords can file court papers starting the eviction process. In addition to potentially losing their home, being involved in an eviction proceeding can actually hurt a tenant's ability to find a new place to live, Bartlett said.

Is there help available for renters impacted by the coronavirus? What should I do?

There's a wide range of federal and local assistance available to people impacted by the economic effects of the coronavirus.

First, the federal government has extended unemployment and other benefits to help Americans pay for essentials like rent. While a surge in people applying for benefits led to restrictions on when Illinois residents can apply (based on their name), officials say the portal is open to those who need it.

Officials say Americans should also receive a federal subsidy check within three weeks. This will be one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under the age of 17, with some limitations based on income.

Last week, the City announced a grant program that will give $1,000 to 2,000 qualifying Chicagoans, with grants will be awarded through a lottery. The City of Chicago also offers emergency short-term housing stabilization funds to people who are in "immediate risk of eviction."

Additional resources from the Metropolitan Tenants Organization are available here.

What politicians are doing

A coalition of activists and Chicago aldermen are calling on Governor JB Pritzker to lift Illinois’ ban on rent control, which ties the state's hands when it comes to regulating rents.

Some activists are calling for a rent strike to pressure landlords and officials into offering some form of rent forgiveness. Others are pushing for an indefinite freeze on rent, mortgages and utility payments during the crisis.

Alderman Rossana Rodriquez Sanchez (33rd Ward) said it’s not just rent, but also people with no place to go that the City should be worried about.

“The City has been struggling with figuring out how to keep homeless people safe during this pandemic,” Sanchez said. “We cannot allow more people to end up in the streets.”

However, the governor said Tuesday his hands are tied on rent control. And regardless, none of the above will become law before April 1.

“There is current state law on rent control so that is not something I can overturn,” Pritzker said.