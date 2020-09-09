What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 16: A portion of the sign advertising Amazon Go is seen outside the grocery store’s location on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Whole other companies are shrinking, Amazon is growing. The company said Wednesday that it is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

It’s the most job openings it’s had at one time, and the company said the roles its trying to fill are separate from the typical increase in hiring it does for warehouse workers ahead of the holidays.

To fill the jobs, Amazon said will hold an online career fair Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance talk to a recruiter.

Those not interested in a job at Amazon can also get resume help, the company said.