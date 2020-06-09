What parents need to know as in-person summer school gets the green light in Illinois

CHICAGO — Illinois is now giving the green light for in-person summer school to begin across the state, much to the relief of parents.

Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order last week allowing students across the state to return to classrooms for summer school, although it’s ultimately up to local school districts to decide whether to resume in-person learning.

Schools that choose to re-open will have to adhere to strict safety guidelines outlined by the state, including those laid out under Phase III of Illinois’ plan for reopening.

What will it look like when kids get back to summer school, and what do parents need to know?

