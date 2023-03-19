PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Breakfast Cereal Market has a yearly revenue of $21.3 billion in the United States. With many famous brands, from Lucky Charms to Cheerios, what is Illinois’s most popular cereal brand?
According to IllinoisBet.com, data was taken from Google searches over the last year to determine the most popular cereal in Illinois.
According to the findings:
|#
|Cereal
|Google Searches (last 12 months)
|1
|Rice Krispies
|81,960
|2
|Cheerios
|71,040
|3
|Lucky Charms
|67,680
|4
|Cinnamon Toast Crunch
|55,920
|5
|Fruity Pebbles
|45,120
|6
|Frosted Flakes
|44,280
|7
|Count Chocula
|43,560
|8
|Corn Flakes
|40,080
|9
|Reeses Puffs
|37,560
|10
|Honey Bunches of Oats
|31,920
These numbers were released ahead of National Cereal day on March 7.