The poor air quality in New York and New Jersey is making headlines as smoke from those wildfires in Canada continues to smother the region – and it’s expected that the bad air could linger for days, if not weeks.

Last month we saw some of that wildfire smoke hit the Chicago area as well.

Kristina Hamilton is the Advocacy Director for American Lung Association and joined WGN News to talk about this crisis with the air quality.

