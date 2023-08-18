SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling is being featured in the debut episode of ‘The Lincoln Laureates’ podcast series.

The episode, released Friday, kicks off Season 3 of the podcast and features Skilling as one of the Lincoln Academy’s newest Lincoln Laureates.

“The Lincoln Laureates podcast series serves as an audio textbook that deepens the honor the Laureates have brought to Illinois. During this episode of The Lincoln Laureates, listeners get a deeper understanding of a scientist with an unlikely destination,” according to the release,

In the podcast, hosted by broadcast journalist Bob Sirott, Skilling shares stories and explains the evolution of his career as a meterologist — which began at WGN 45-years ago.

“I’ve had the amazing opportunity to work in a profession that has advanced more in the last 50 years than in all the time since Aristotle wrote the first treatise on meteorology,” Skilling told Sirott in the podcast.

Listen to the podcast below: