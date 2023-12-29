In the final segment of our year-long series celebrating WGN-TV’s 75th anniversary, we’re looking back at the Chicago icons who taught millions how to watch the movies and the important role Channel 9 played in their history.

The PBS years

In November of 1975, a new show called “Opening Soon at a Theatre Near You” debuted on Chicago’s PBS affiliate, WTTW. Gene Siskel sporting a mustache and Roger Ebert wearing plaid jacket was about as flashy as the show would get.

Ebert was a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic at the Chicago Sun-Times. Siskel was his formidable and fierce competitor at the Chicago Tribune.

The two newspaper critics were new to television – and it showed. They read from legal pads, displaying none of the energy or chemistry that would later define them.

“If you’re a fan of Siskel and Ebert, but you’ve never seen these, it might be a little bit of a shock to the system because they were a little stiff at first and they were sometimes reading from notes or very rehearsed,” said Matt Singer, the author the book “Opposable Thumbs: How Siskel and Ebert Changed Movies Forever.”

Newspaper critics adjust to television

Singer said in the early days, taping the 30-minute show took all day – and felt like it took all week.

“It would take them like eight hours to record one 30-minute show,” Singer said. “That’s how rough it went.”

Roger Ebert, of the Chicago Sun-Times, whose film reviews are a feature of the Chicago paper and is syndicated to 100 other newspapers throughout the country holds a copy of the Sun-Times announcing his winning of the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism 5/5.

But a producer advised them to simply react to each other spontaneously on the first take instead of recording hours of rehearsals and re-takes.

It sharpened both critics and enlivened the show.

Soon it would be rebranded as “Sneak Previews,” and shown on PBS stations across the country, becoming the highest rated half-hour on public television.

Each show ended with a simple suggestion: a “yes” or “no” from each critic, and one canine, who helped pick the “dog of the week,” a title bestowed on the week’s worst movie.

Move to Commercial TV

Joe Antelo, a Tribune Entertainment executive searching for new programs, sat down to watch the show with his wife, who suggested that he try to lure the combative critics to commercial TV.

“It just ignited Joe’s imagination,” said Nancy de los Santos, who was the producer of “Siskel and Ebert at the Movies.” “And the next thing we knew, Roger and Gene were being courted and had signed a contract to move to commercial TV, which was a major, major move on their part.”

In 1982 the show moved its production to the historic WGN studios at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. For the first time, the show about showbiz would have to compete with – and alongside — other entertainment programs.

Along with its new title, “Siskel & Ebert: At the Movies,” the show produced a new opening sequence, filmed at the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge, an idea developed by Siskel’s wife, according to de los Santos.

“She came up with the concept of them getting ready to go to the movies and buying the popcorn and getting the ticket and sneaking up to the balcony,” she said.

Thumb reviews ‘created at WGN’

The “balcony” was actually a set in WGN’s Studio 3, decorated with forest green seating and curtains to resemble an old movie house.

“Roger just walked in one day and says, ‘I got it!’” de los Santos said. “Thumbs up. Thumbs down. The most famous thumbs in the universe, as far as I’m concerned, was created at WGN. My response to him was like, Roman gladiators, this sounds really good. Let’s try it, and everyone loved it.”

It became the trademark of the show — a clear and concise verdict at the end of each review.

“There’s something beautiful about the phrase two thumbs up,” Singer said. “It’s three words. And you put an exclamation on the end of it and you can stick it on a movie poster and a trailer. It’s just it there’s something magical about that phrase.”

Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert in studio taping “At The Movies” for syndication, Chicago, June, 1984; with producer Nancy de los Santos.

‘Stinker of the Week’

Not every idea was perfect. One was “putrid.” In trying to recreate the “dog of the week” segment they used at PBS, the they introduced a far less appealing animal – a skunk named Aroma, to help identify the “stinker of the week.”

In the end, the show didn’t need schtick. The two argumentative, intellectual, and entertaining critics were more than enough.

“The show would not have worked without both of them,” Singer said.

Siskel and Ebert were intense rivals who became an inseparable pair, an iconic duo like Abbott and Costello.

“What Siskel and Ebert innovated was the idea of taking the monologue of film criticism and turning it into a dialog and having it be two people, each with their own sometimes very different opinion and presenting it as this back and forth,” Singer said.

The Nation’s film critics

They were sought after guests on prestige programs like Nightline and entertainment institutions like the Tonight Show.

In addition to their expert opinions, Siskel and Ebert brought a sense of midwestern authenticity to the sometimes-superficial world of Hollywood.

“There was something that kind of about the plainspoken, blunt honesty of it of the show that I always thought of as kind of a little midwestern about it,” Singer said.

Fame increased in blockbuster era

Their popularity was helped by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who ushered in the blockbuster era of mass appeal movies just as the two moved to WGN and syndication. But Siskel and Ebert also discussed documentaries and foreign films, making every genre interesting and accessible.

“A film critic can kind of go one of two ways. They can be a gateway or a gatekeeper. And Siskel and Ebert were a gateway,” Singer said.

In sharing their wit and wisdom, their discussions, and disagreements, and ultimately, their love of film, they became as famous as the stars they reviewed.

The two remained a powerhouse pairing until Siskel died of brain cancer in 1999. He was just 53-years-old at the time.

Ebert continued the show with guests hosts, and eventually fellow Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper. He continued to write movie reviews until his death of complications with cancer in 2013 at age 70.