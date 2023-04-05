CHICAGO — He’s one of the rare individuals in the history of the “Windy City” to find success not only as a professional athlete but also as the leader of one of Chicago’s teams.

Because of that, Ozzie Guillen isn’t short on stories to tell about his time with the White Sox.

The three-time American League All-Star and 1985 Rookie of the Year played for the south siders from 1985 through 1997. After winning the World Series as a third base coach with the Marlins in 2003, which included a memorable NLCS comeback win over the Cubs, Guillen returned to Chicago to take over the White Sox.

In his second year, the club snapped their 88-year championship drought with a World Series sweep of the Astros in one of the greatest playoff runs in Major League Baseball. Guillen would win another American League Central division championship in 2008, including the famous “Blackout” one-game playoff win at then US Cellular Field, managing through 2011.

Even after his time in the dugout has been completed, he’s still a popular figure in the city and remains a commentator for White Sox games to this day.

As part of WGN-TV’s celebration of its 75th anniversary, Chris Boden caught up with Guillen to talk about some of his memories from his time on the field and in the dugout with the White Sox.

He also gave his thoughts on what he thinks of the city’s spots landscape as a whole as he reflects on his many years in Chicago.

You can watch Guillen’s interview with Chris in the video above.