CHICAGO – He was there before the dynasty, during it, and then tried to create his own in the front office of the team.

Since the mid-1980s, John Paxson has seen it all when it comes to the Chicago Bulls.

He was a guard next to Michael Jordan in his formative years in the NBA through his time becoming one of the best to ever play the game. He was a key part of the Bulls’ first “Three-Peat” in the early 1990s, was an assistant briefly for Phil Jackson, then became a broadcaster during the final three titles of the 1990s.

In 2003, he took over for Hall of Famer Jerry Krause as the Bulls’ general manager and remained in a prominent basketball operations role with the team through 2020. Now he’s a senior advisor to basketball operations as the team starts a new era under executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversely.

As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of WGN-TV, who better to visit with to talk about the Bulls than Paxson, as he gives us his perspective on a few memorable times with the franchise he saw first hand.

You can watch his segment with WGN Sports’ Chris Boden in the video above.