CHICAGO – The team graced the airways of the station for over seven decades, with a number of memorable and historic moments coming right here on Channel 9.

But the one year that always will stand out when it comes to the Cubs and WGN is the season that the team finally won it all: 2016.

A number of regular season games from that 103-win campaign were televised right here on WGN. From a home opener win over the Reds to Javier Baez’s walk-off homer on Mother’s Day and Anthony Rizzo’s “catch on the ledge” against the Brewers in August, it was a memorable time on Channel 9.

Joe Maddon was the man in charge of the group as his unique style helped to bring the best out of a young core and a collection of veterans. He got them to the NLCS in 2015, then got them all the way there the next season with the club’s first National League pennant in 71 years.

In a memorable World Series, the Cubs rallied from 3-1 down to force Game 7, then shook off a blown three-run lead to beat Cleveland 8-7 in ten innings on November 2 to capture a championship.

It was the first for the franchise in 108 years, dismissing decades of poor play and talk of curses that had hung over the team for a century.

As part of our celebration for WGN’s 75th anniversary, we took a look back at that memorable season with Maddon on GN Sports early in 2023. You can watch the manager’s interview with Kaitlin Sharkey in the video above.