CHICAGO – The greatest day in the history of the Chicago Bears occurred 37 years ago on Thursday, and WGN was there to cover the event.

As part of the station’s 75th anniversary, WGN News Now is taking a look back at how we covered what happened before, during, and after the Bears’ 46-10 Super Bowl XX victory against the Patriots on January 26, 1986 in this edition of “Channel 9 Was There!”

It was the franchise’s first and so far only Super Bowl championship, making for a day that is celebrated yet lamented by some fans since it’s been 37 years since the team last raised a Lombardi Trophy.

This edition of “Channel 9 Was There,” was start with the coverage before the big game in the “Big Easy.”

WGN’s Dan Roan was there in New Orleans as some of the fans, including a wrestling superstar, arrived for Super Bowl XX.

Of course, Channel 9 was on the scene when the team arrived at the New Orleans Hilton, where employees there had to cheer the team since a lot of fans had yet to arrive.

One of the biggest parts of Super Bowl XX and every big game after it has been media day, where the players get the chance to speak with reporters from all sectors of the news industry ahead of the contest.

One of the players who had the biggest spotlight on himself during the week was Walter Payton, who was getting ready to play in his first and only Super Bowl in New Orleans. After a decade of being the team’s best player, it was quite a moment for the future Hall of Famer, who was profiled by Roan for WGN-TV before the game.

Of course, the Bears would roll over the Patriots thanks to a suffocating defense and strong offense in a 46-10 victory on January 26, 1986 at the Superdome to win their first Super Bowl title. Head coach Mike Ditka was one of the many people that Channel 9 heard from after the game at the Superdome.

WGN also had coverage of the celebration in Chicago from State and Division to Daley Plaza, which was renamed “Bears Plaza” for the day. You can watch the opening few minutes of “The 9 O’Clock News” in the video above.

Larry Hawley will have a special edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” at 2 p.m. on this page and WGN’s Facebook page featuring some of these moments from 37-years ago.