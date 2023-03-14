CHICAGO – For a generation of fans who tuned into Channel 9 for games, he was the voice they would hear every day.

Always enthusiastic, he called the games with the passion of those who were watching at home.

That’s what made Harry Caray special, made him a Baseball Hall of Famer, and a favorite to Cubs and White Sox fans even 25 years after his death.

As part of WGN’s 75 anniversary, we took some time to hear from the legendary broadcaster himself as he talked about his career in baseball.

You can see and hear that in the story above.