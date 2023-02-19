CHICAGO – Despite the fact that they didn’t even make the postseason and endured a heartbreaking collapse in the final six weeks of the season, this group of Chicago Cubs remains one of the most beloved in franchise history.

The 1969 team captivated a fan base that had suffered through two decades of mostly terrible seasons after the 1945 National League pennant. The group featured Hall of Famers at a few positions along with other standouts that would produce a number of memorable moments in the spring and summer.

Despite the unfortunate finish and eventually losing the National League East Division title to the Mets, the 1969 Cubs remain one of the most popular teams in Chicago sports history.

As part of WGN’s 75th anniversary, we took a look back at this team with Hall of Fame Billy Williams. He discussed what made the 1969 group so special and why they are still talked about today.

You can see his interview with Josh Frydamn on GN Sports in the video above.