It’s Opening Day for the Chicago White Sox. They’re in Houston and will host San Francisco in the home opener next week.

As part of our celebration of WGN’s 75th anniversary, Mike Lowe has been going through the archives and found some rare footage from Opening Day at Comiskey Park from 60 years ago.

Parking cost just $1 in 1963 and the Sox opened the season with the Kansas City Athletics on April 16.

Before fans filled the seats, workers were drilling the armrests, painting the railings, numbering the seats and hosing down the bullpen.

In 1963, the Sox went 94-68 and finished second in American League. The Yankees won the pennant that year, but lost to the Dodgers in the World Series.