As WGN TV celebrates 75 years, we’re looking back with a series of stories on the history and the memories.

CHICAGO — The dawn of a new era began on April 5, 1948, when WGN-TV officially went on the air for the first time.

Colonel Robert R. McCormick, former head of the Tribune Company, commented, “In television we have embarked upon another of America’s adventures. Come along with us! Let us share the adventure together.”

On Thursday from 7 p.m. — 9 p.m. Central Time WGN-TV will air a special report.

This original WGN-TV production will look back at the station’s rich 75-year history.

The following stories will be featured in the special report.

