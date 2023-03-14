CHICAGO – There are those who came so close to taking part in one of the most beloved games on one of the most popular television shows in the history of television.

At the same time, there are others who got the chance to take part in the “Grand Prize Game,” but things didn’t go as expected.

That was the case for Sandy Tremonte, who took part in the famed contest featuring the bucket toss on “Bozo Circus” and actually won a few prizes. But there was one that she never got to enjoy, and that was thanks to her mom, Joanne Monaghan.

But on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News, we gave Sandy a “Second Chance at the Grand Prize Game” – something we are giving to a few Chicago area residents as part of the station’s 75th anniversary.

Yes, there is a shot that Sandy finally gets that treat she missed out on 40 years ago.

You can watch her second chance at the Grand Prize game on March 14’s show in the video above.

