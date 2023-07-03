CHICAGO — Julian Crews had a pair of unique trips back to his family’s ancestral lands while working at Channel 9 – including a confrontation he’ll not soon forget.

That was with Fidel Castro, whom the reporter was set to the country to cover not once but twice in the late 1990s. That included the chance to ask him some questions that Castro wasn’t very happy to answer.

Julian talked about that as part of WGN-TV’s 75th anniversary celebration.

For more #WGNat75 stories, check out WGNtv.com/stories