We’re celebrating WGN’s 75th anniversary this year and looking back at some great moments in the Channel 9 archival video library. One involved our cameraman Richard “Ike” Isaac – who was right in the middle of the action in Super Bowl XLI when the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29–17 on February 4, 2007.

Born in Chicago, raised in Hyde Park, Isaac has spent more than four decades as a standout news and sports photographer, becoming a fixture at Bears games.

“I was fortunate to have a beat covering the Bears and covering it with Rich King for so long,” he said. “And you were able to have access to the players. You can walk up to the players in the locker room. You see ‘em coming out and it was that close knit.”

His biggest moment came on the game’s biggest stage. Isaac was recognized by the Bears superstar kick returner Devin Hester right after Hester’s returned the opening kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown.

“I’m in the end zone, he runs the ball all the way back and I’m pointing like this and I’m waving and of course he sees me, and he came right over,” Isaac said. “It goes back to these guys knowing you.”