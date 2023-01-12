Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
29°
LIVE NOW
WGN News replay
Sign Up
Chicago
29°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
WGN Celebrates 75 Years
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics from The Hill
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie …
Video
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff after Monterey …
Where does more Great Lakes lake-effect snow fall?
M&M’s to shelve mascots because ‘even a candy’s shoes …
Chicago Weather
Chicago Area Radar
Chicago Weather Blog
Chicago Forecast
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings for Chicago area
Chicago area school closings
Submit an Ask Tom Why
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
January logs 14 days without sun so far
Top Stories
Where does more Great Lakes lake-effect snow fall?
Chilly conditions continue; Snow expected midweek
Video
Daily Chicago Almanac
Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on …
WGN News Now
Chicago Sports
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Sky
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Fire FC
GN Sports
Top Stories
Brent Sopel using life experience to guide young …
Video
Top Stories
Bills: Damar Hamlin attending his 1st game since …
Top Stories
Chicago Wolves president gives back to community
Video
Chris Zorich, who was Kevin Warren’s first NFL client, …
Video
‘You’re my idol’: A memorable exchange between Bulls’ …
Video
Northwestern postpones another men’s basketball game …
WGN Morning News
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Around Town makes rugs at Tuft A Rug
Video
Top Stories
Dean’s A-List Interviews: Cheech Marin remembers …
Video
6 @ 6: Zillenials, afternoon slumps and more
Video
Around Town checks out ‘Disney On Ice presents Frozen …
Video
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Video
WGN Midday News
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN Films
WGN Marketplace
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
WGN Contact Info
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
WGN at 75
Chicago’s Millennium Park: From parking lot to park
Top WGN at 75 Headlines
WGN at 75: What Merri Dee meant to Micah Materre
‘Jack of all Trades’ Brickhouse was the face of WGN-TV
WGN at 75: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ parade
WGN at 75: What Ray Rayner means to Ray Cortopassi
How WGN covered the Bulls’ 1997 trip to Paris
WGN at 75: WGN-TV’s Role in Judy Wang’s Childhood
More WGN at 75
WGN at 75: What Harry Caray Thought of Tom Skilling
WGN at 75: Lauren’s Bozo Buckets Brownie Beef
WGN at 75: Robin’s Lifetime of ‘Disappointments’
Catching up with retired Special Projects Producer …
WGN at 75: Jerry Garcia & Grateful Dead’s …
WGN at 75: When WGN teamed with CSO
How WGN covered ’85 Bears NFC title game
Popular
Body missing after funeral home van recovered in …
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez murder: Man gets 4 years
Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on …
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CPD: 5 men taken to hospital after apparent overdose
GoFundMe created for man critically shot on South …
17yo boy fatally shot while buying shoes ID’d