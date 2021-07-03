You can take a yoga class at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

CHICAGO — There’s a new way to experience the works of Vincent Van Gogh — just add yoga.

Yoga sessions are now taking place at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Old Town. he view is breathtaking. Unique, magical, soothing.

When you do the downward dog pose, you’re looking at a floor covered in imagery. When you’re doing the warrior, you see 360 degrees of Van Gogh art.

Core Power Yoga teamed up with the folks at the exhibit to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

So grab your mat and take in the spectacular view. Yoga and Van Gogh is happening weekend mornings through Labor Day.

Immersive Van Gogh Yoga

Saturdays & Sundays

7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

108 W. Germania Pl.

vangoghchicago.com