World-renowned flutist diagnosed with Alzheimer’s shares tips for staying positive during hardship



CHICAGO — Eugenia Zukerman is an internationally renowned flutist, writer and a former journalist who several years ago, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Her new book “Like Falling Through a Cloud: A Lyrical Memoir on Coping with Forgetfulness, Confusion, and a Dreaded Diagnosis” shares what her experience with Alzheimer’s has been like and how she stays positive during hardship. She discusses what it’s like to struggle with something and accept it.

Here are her tips for staying positive when facing an unending hardship:

1. Stay Creative and tap into your creative selves for a daily boost.

Make a daily habit of doing one creative act that brings you joy, whether it be playing an instrument or just coloring

2. Don’t isolate yourself — make sure you continue with social interactions, even in the pandemic

Even during social distancing there are ways you can continue to connect with others, though Zoom events, or outside hanging out. It may seem strange or even overwhelming, but continuing to get out there, while still saying safe, is so important for mental health

3. Get back in touch with nature. It’s all around you

Make a habit of getting outside at least once a day. Take out the headphones, listen to the sounds, notice the colors. Let nature give you the daily boost she is perfectly made to do

4. Remember that each day is a precious gift. Be intentional about opening your gift every day.

Even during hard times, we can be intentional about having gratitude. Make a daily practice of practicing being thankful each and every day



5. Try and learn a second language

There are so many apps you can download now that make learning a second language easy to do, from anywhere.