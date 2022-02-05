Windy City Wedding Show has everything from dresses to wedding planners

CHICAGO — Looking for that perfect wedding dress or venue? The Windy City Wedding Show continues Sunday.

On Sunday, “Say Yes to the Dress” star Randy Fenoli is making a special appearance.

Designer Matthew Christopher said clean lines are the current trend. The dresses at the show are overstock and sample sizes that came out of the Van Der Velde vault. The discounts are crazy and there’s something for every body type and size.

The Windy City Wedding Show is really one stop shopping. You can find your venue, flowers, a good bottle of champagne even a wedding planner.

For more information, visit the Windy City Wedding Show’s website.

There are hundreds of dresses to choose from and more than 60 vendors.

Windy City Wedding Show

Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel

5300 N. River Road

Rosemont Il. 60018

Show Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Daily