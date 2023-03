Writer and director of the play “Mia Where have all the young girls gone?” Mary Bonnet joins WGN to discuss women’s issues ranging from unresolved cases to minority cases that are often left behind.

Bonnet’s vision for the play was to showcase the struggle of the growing concern of missing women and girls.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.