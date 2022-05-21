OAK PARK, Ill. — It’s festival season all across the Chicago area and the What’s Blooming on Harrison festival in Oak Park focuses on the arts.

The rain didn’t stop the arts festival at What’s Blooming on Harrison. WGN’s Marcella Raymond went to check out the festival where the businesses are just as colorful as the street vendors.

Buzz Café is an Oak Park staple that has been around for 24 years. They specialize in locally sourced organic, vegan and vegetarian food.

Visitors can also check out the margaritas, food and murals at Taco Mucho. The restaurant has been in business since August and already has a big following. The Oak Park Arts District has welcomed Ron Aleman and his restaurant with open arms.

Val’s Halla Records has been in business 50 years and the legendary songwriter and musician John Prine used to hang out at Val’s.

What’s Blooming on Harrison

Oak Park Arts District Business Association

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Music and beer garden open until 9 p.m.

oakparkartsdistrict.com