WGN Weekend Morning team remembers meteorologist Mike Hamernik

CHICAGO — The WGN Weekend Morning team remembered Meteorologist Mike Hamernik Saturday morning — the first weekend newscast since the weather man’s passing.

Hamernik, who served as a meteorologist for the WGN WeatherCenter Team since 2005, died Wednesday morning at 60 from lung cancer. The announcement of his passing was made by his sister, Kathleen, on Hamernik’s Twitter account who said he died peacefully in his home.

Hamernik was the WGN Weekend Morning News meteorologist. He began his Chicago broadcast career in 2002 with CLTV.

Sean Lewis and Tonya Francisco looked back on their memories with Hamernik on the weekend newscast.

Hamernik started at CLTV just a few months after Francisco who said he was an excellent forecaster.

“If Mike said it, it was going to happen,” she said.

A Chicago native, Hamernik’s passion for weather can be traced back to the age of six when a microburst felled many of the large elm trees on his family’s north side block in Rogers Park. By the time Hamernik was 8 years old, he began collecting and studying weather maps provided to him by Chicago weather legend Harry Volkman.

Volkman, who was WGN’s chief meteorologist at the time, became aware of the youngster’s keen interest through Hamernik’s father, Donald Hamernik, who worked at WGN as a staff musician for Bozo’s Circus and Artists’ Showcase.

On the WGN News at 9 on Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling shared heartfelt memories of Hamernik and used to tell him, “When I want to watch a weather show, it’s your show I watch.”

On behalf of his WGN family, our deepest condolences go out to Hamernik’s loved ones.

WATCH: A look back at Mike Hamernik’s time at WGN