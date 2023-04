CHICAGO — A new segment on WGN Weekend Morning News called Plant Daddy hopes to help people in Chicagoland get out in the garden.

In the first segment, we discuss how soon is too soon to start gardening,

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

You can watch this full segment in the player above.