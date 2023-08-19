CHICAGO — A popular event in Chicago for BBQ fans is making it’s return to North Center once against in 2023.

Featuring a variety of vendors from the Chicago area and the entire country, Ribfest Chicago opens up Saturday and continues through Sunday evening at 4000 N. Lincoln Avenue.

We decided to feature the event on Saturday’s “Weekend Break” on WGN Weekend Morning News as Christine Flores made her way to the festival site to preview what’s ahead the next two days.

Christine spoke to Mike Frost, who works for Chicago BBQ Company, about what he’s looking forward to this week while also showing off the brisket he made for Ribfest.

The event also features a number of out-of-town vendors, including Nikki Haggerty of Austin Texas Lightning BBQ.

She spoke with Christine during one of the segments on the WGN Weekend Morning News on August 19.

