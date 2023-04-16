CHICAGO — It’s the 41st anniversary of the movie Tron, along with the corresponding video games.

The pinball games were made right here in Chicago.

The 1982 film wasn’t a box office hit, but the arcade games that came out of it were and still are.

Time Lapetino wrote the book “The Art of Atari.”

In the movie, Jeff Bridges plays a programmer whose games get stolen and he tries to find the people who took them.

When Disney came calling to help create an arcade game, George Gomez was one of the designers at a Chicago company called Midway.

41 years later, Tron Games are still going strong.

The Tron Exhibit is happening now at Chicago Gamespace.

It runs on the weekends through August.