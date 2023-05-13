FOREST PARK, Ill. — WGN Weekend Morning News went to Forest Park to check out Team Blonde.
Weekend Break stopped by to check out the stop that is part spa and part gift shop.
Watch this story in the player above.
by: Alyssa Donovan
Posted:
Updated:
FOREST PARK, Ill. — WGN Weekend Morning News went to Forest Park to check out Team Blonde.
Weekend Break stopped by to check out the stop that is part spa and part gift shop.
Watch this story in the player above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
More interviews and segments can be found on the WGN News YouTube Page