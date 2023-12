A hotel in the west suburbs transformed its lodge-themed bar into a Christmas spectacle, featuring a red, green and white menu crafted to holiday perfection.

WGN’s Courtney Spinelli takes you to the Prancer’s Pub Pop-Up found at the Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook on Jorie Boulevard in the western suburbs.

For more information on the Prancer’s Pub Pop-Up, or to book a stay at the Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook, you can visit the hotel’s website, or look up @hyattlodge on social media.