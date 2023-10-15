CHICAGO — Nightmare on Clark Street is a haunted house and bar in the middle of Wrigleyville.

Through twisting tunnels, there’s something terrifying behind every door.

“The cool thing about Nightmare on Clark Street is about halfway through the haunted house experience, there’s an actual bar so you can stop there, you have have a cocktail, get a Jell-o shot syringe and once you’re done with the haunted house experience, you can come down to the restaurant and have some drinks, food, dining and hang out,” Jasper Robinson, the general manager, said.

There are three stories of scaries in this haunted house.

It’s open seven days a week and the scares are a little less alarming during the day.

But as you make your way down, each level gets a little more frightening.

That’s why there is a minimum age requirement to enter.

“It’s really scary so we don’t even allow kids in under 16,” Robinson said. “16-17 you have to come with an adult. It’s intense but it’s fun.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

But be warned, it’s not for the faint of heart.

“We have a lot of emergency exists, so as you go through, I would say maybe 40% exits early and don’t complete the full haunted house because they’re frightened, just a little bit,” Robinson said.