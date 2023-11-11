CHICAGO — Navi Arts Festival is being held today and tomorrow at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture (NMPRAC).

Found at 3015 West Division Street, admission into the event is free (museum entry is also always free). There will also be a chance to take photos for several hours each day (12-2 p.m.) with Santa, for those coming with children.

Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details

The two-day holiday festival is a holiday artisan pop-up shop featuring dozens of vendors sharing the arts and culture of Puerto Rico through hand-crafted pieces of artwork, photography, food and drinks, music, and more.

“It’s a way for us to showcase and highlight the work we have here in Chicago,” said the museum’s director, Billy Ocasio. “You’re going to see handmade jewelry, you’re going to see artwork, you’re going to see photography, you’re going to see a lot of different artisan items.”

The museum is also launching on Saturday its newest gallery activation, Resilience: Untold Stories from NMPRAC’s Permanent Collection. You will be able to see this exhibit on display FROM Nov. 11-Feb. 17, 2024

MORE INFO: https://nmprac.org/event/resilience-untold-stories-from-nmpracs-permanent-collection/