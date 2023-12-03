CHICAGO — You can learn, feel and see an entirely new experience at the Museum of Illusions in the Loop.

It opened in 2020 and recently underwent a 12-week construction plan.

“That allowed us to double or size, giving more room for five brand new immersive rooms and over 20 never before seen illusions,” Madisen Batman, marketing and sales coordinator, said.

The museum is filled with more than 80 mind-bending experiences that will play tricks on your mind, some that will even have you bouncing off the walls and where nothing is quite as it seems with perspective-changing rooms.

“We have slanted floors, two-way mirrors or things perfectly angeled a certain way,” Batman said. “And you really fool your brain and you see something that’s not really happening.”

Now the organization has also partnered with the local non-profit After School Matters.

“They giving Chicago local teens an enrichment after-school activity,” Batman said. “So anybody purchasing will have the opportunity to round up and all of that will go directly to After School Matters.”

The location is open year-round with special hours around the holidays.

Teachers receive free entry on Tuesdays.