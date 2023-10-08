CHICAGO — Latin Restaurant Weeks are in full swing in Chicago though later this month.

More than 30 restaurants, all with unique mouth-watering specials, are participating through Oct. 20.

One of those establishments is Savannah, a Latin fusion breakfast, brunch and lunch spot.

“They can see Mexican dishes, something from Ecuador, something like French toast,” Luis Calderon, the co-owner of Savannah, said.

Calderon opened Savannah along with his brother in 2016 with inspiration from their homeland in Ecuador.

They have since expanded to three locations and offer dishes with a Latin twist, like dulce de leche French toast.

“I think the most popular dish is the llapingacho benedict and the montepillo,” Calderon said.

The two weeks are meant to highlight the contributions of Latinos in the culinary industry by showcasing their business.

You’ll find Oaxacan, Puerto Rican, Mexican, Colombian and several other diverse flavors of Latin America.

It’s an opportunity for people to dig into a new dish or discover a new restaurant while supporting local businesses. The program in turn provides owners with business training an marketing support.