TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Built over 100 years ago, the Karl Vogt House in Tinley Park has had many lives, and now, a new chapter is brewing. The house is now home to Banging Gavel Brews — a brewery and tap room.

“The building was built in 1865 by the Lewis brothers as a hunting lodge believe it or not and over the years it’s gone over several transitions,” said Jim Richert, President of Banging Gavel Brews.

